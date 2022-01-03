A ‘Seinfeld’ fan theory claims that the main characters are grown-up versions of the characters from ‘Peanuts.’

The Main Characters in ‘Seinfeld’ Are Grown-Up Versions of the ‘Peanuts’ Characters, according to a ‘Seinfeld’ Fan Theory

Seinfeld was a huge hit from the start.

Its focus on minor annoyances made it a unique concept in the 1990s.

The characters, on the other hand, were not particularly unique.

According to one fan theory, members of the Peanuts gang influenced Jerry Seinfeld and his friends.

It makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

The Seinfeld gang, according to a Reddit user, are just grown-up versions of many of the characters from the Peanuts comic strip.

When you consider each character and how they interact with one another, it makes a lot of sense.

The cartoon characters’ more unique personality traits appear to be nearly identical to Jerry and his friends’ characteristics.

While Charlie Brown is often regarded as the gang’s ringleader, the user does not believe Jerry Seinfeld is the grown-up Charlie Brown.

They believe George Costanza is the group’s Charlie instead.

George, like Charlie, is pessimistic and unlucky all of the time, according to the theory.

Like Charlie Brown, George is frequently mocked by his peers.

A physical feature connects the two characters.

Both Charlie Brown and George have bald heads.

Which characters would Jerry and Elaine Benes be, according to the theory? Jerry, according to the theory, is the most like Linus.

Jerry, like Linus, has habits and interests that he should have outgrown long ago.

Jerry’s obsession with sneakers, Superman, and cereal is regarded as childish.

Linus’ attachment to his blanket was also deemed inappropriate for his age group.

Jerry, like Linus, is a deep thinker, says the theorist.

The fan claims that Elaine and Lucy have a lot in common.

Her dark shoulder-length hair resembles Lucy’s, and the two have striking personality similarities.

Lucy spends the majority of her time in the Peanuts comic strip making fun of Charlie Brown.

Elaine spends a lot of time teasing George.

Elaine, like Lucy, frequently throws around random observations and suggestions to her friends, much like Lucy does during her psychiatry sessions.

Pig-pen is said to be the inspiration for Cosmo Kramer, according to the original fan theory.

Pig-Pen is a Peanuts character known for his clumsiness.

He and Kramer are both eccentric, but they don’t share many other characteristics.

Pig-Pen was not the most developed Peanuts character, but he was the…

