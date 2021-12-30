A senior royal will publish a bombshell memoir exposing secrets just days before Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all book.

The Duke of Kent, 86, will release his royal secrets in May of next year, ahead of Harry’s expected publication date in 2022.

According to its publishers, the book, which coincides with the Queen’s platinum jubilee year, will tell the story “behind the scenes of the world’s most famous family.”

After slamming the Royal Family during his bombshell Oprah interview, Harry has vowed to give a “first-hand account” of his life in a memoir that is “wholly truthful.”

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the grandson of George V and Queen Mary and nephew of the Queen’s father, King George VI, is expected to focus on “the most important moments and themes of The Queen’s life and seventy-year reign,” using photos from his personal collection.

According to a source close to the royal, his book “will aim to show that the most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support rather than compete with the Queen.”

The Queen is believed to be aware of the project, implying that she has given her approval.

When Harry announced the release of his memoir earlier this year, he was said to have “blindsided” the Royal Family, causing a “tsunami of fear” in Buckingham Palace.

A spokesman for Harry said at the time that he had “recently” told his family, including the Queen, about the book.

“Harry scrambled to contact his family only when he knew the story was coming out — just moments before it became public,” according to a source close to the situation.

It came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of allegations about the Royal Family in an explosive Oprah interview in March, and Harry went on to criticize Charles’ parenting skills in a podcast in May.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry said in announcing the news in July.

“I’ve worn a lot of hats in my life, both literally and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes and lessons learned – I can show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

