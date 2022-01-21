A sequel to “A Christmas Story” is in the works at HBO Max, with Peter Billingsley starring and producing.

With Peter Billingsley starring and producing, a sequel to “A Christmas Story” is in the works at HBO Max.

We triple-dog-dare you not to be enthralled by this.

ET has learned that a sequel to A Christmas Story has been approved by HBO Max.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures

Peter Billingsley has signed a deal to star in and produce the sequel to A Christmas Story, dubbed A Christmas Story Christmas.

Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, The Mule, Cry Macho) will also serve as an executive producer, according to ET.

He penned the script as well.

The film will be directed by Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles, The Angry Birds Movie).

Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary, while Billingsley and his longtime friend Vince Vaughn will serve as executive producers through their Wild West Picture Show productions company.

Billingsley’s endearing character Ralphie will be followed as an adult in the 1970s in the sequel.

He returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street to give his children a magical Christmas similar to the one he experienced as a child.

According to Variety, filming in Hungary will begin in February.

Ralphie is on a mission to get his hands on a Red Ryder BB rifle in A Christmas Story, a 1983 film set in the 1940s.

When A Christmas Story was released in theaters, Billingsley was only 12 years old.

He is now 50 years old and a well-known Hollywood producer.

He also produced the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical A Christmas Story the Musical.

Billingsley co-produced The Break-Up, Four Christmases, Couples Retreat, and F is For Family with Vaughn and their production company.

On December 13, 2013 in New York City, Peter Billingsley poses for a photo outside the NASDAQ MarketSite.

It’s been an incredible month so far for fans of Christmas classics.

Tim Allen will reprise his iconic role as Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause in a new Disney(plus) Original limited series, Disney(plus) announced just last week.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Is a Go at HBO Max With Peter Billingsley Starring and Producing