A sexpert, Serena Kerrigan, explains how to have the best sex of your life in 2022, and it all comes down to self-pleasure.

Serena Kerrigan, a sexpert, explains how to have the best sex of your life in 2022, and it all comes down to self-satisfaction.

Isn’t it true that a new year means a new you?

What if I told you that making a New Year’s Resolution about having good sex – without any restrictions or insecurities – is perfectly acceptable?

Serena Kerrigan, a sex expert who rose to fame after streaming her blind dates on Instagram Live during the Covid-19 pandemic, told The Sun that the secret to good sex is knowing how to please yourself.

“Spend time individually exploring your body,” says the founder of SFK LFG LLC.

“Knowing what turns you on is the ultimate act of self-love, and there’s nothing sexier than knowing what turns you on.”

“By doing so, you’ll be able to try new things in the bedroom and discover new ways to enjoy yourself.”

I recently designed a card game to aid in this endeavor.”

Communication is crucial in your sexual life, just as it is in a relationship.

“Be open and honest with your partner(s) and friends,” the entrepreneur advised.

“Getting on the same page with your partner(s) is crucial to understanding what you and your partner(s) want and need.

“Talking about sex, dating, and pleasure with your friends is just as important, if not more so.

“Breaking the stigma surrounding sex and pleasure will enable you and your friends to improve your sex lives, learn new techniques and methods to try at home, and offer solutions to any problems you may have.”

Serena stated that including a few toys in the mix is the best way to have great sex.

“No, but seriously,” says the narrator.

“Bringing sex toys, lube, and other related items into the bedroom can be incredibly game-changing and pleasurable,” she explained.

It doesn’t have to be just toys and lube; it can also be fun games to play with your sexual partner, yourself, or your date.

Yes, television shows and movies have skewed people’s perceptions of what sex should look and sound like.

“Stop worrying about your appearance and performance,” Serena advised.

“Life is too short to waste time worrying about how our bodies look or whether we’re ‘good enough’ for sex.”

“At the end of the day, you’re (hopefully) having sex with people who don’t give a f**k about you.”

“You’ve come together to have fun and enjoy each other’s company.”

There’s no need to consider anything other than how hot and attractive you are.

