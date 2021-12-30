A six-year-old boy who scratched off his nail polish because his ‘traditional’ nan didn’t approve melts hearts with a comeback.

A six-year-old boy who scratched off his nail polish because his “old-fashioned” nan didn’t approve melts hearts with his comeback.

A SIX-YEAR-OLD has gone viral after his step-parent shared a touching Reddit post.

The boy painted his nails on December 25 after wanting nail varnish for Christmas, according to his step-parent.

His happiness was short-lived, however, because his ”old-fashioned nan” didn’t approve of the painted nails.

The six-year-old, heartbroken, then scratched off the varnish.

The step-parents were not pleased, especially after their child told them he liked having his nails painted.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”So today we sat and painted each other’s nails in preparation for his nan’s arrival tomorrow.”

The post also included a touching photo of the child applying red nail polish to his stepfather.

The response from the readers was overwhelmingly positive, with one commenting, ”I’m sure both of your nails ended up perfect!”

Someone commented, ”I hope you both realize how f*****g lucky he is to have you.”

”You’re incredible,” says the speaker.

”This could be a great way for the lad to practice his fine motor skills,” another Redditor suggested.

”I enjoy painting my own and others’ nails because it is relaxing and therapeutic.”

”Little dude is also doing a stellar job at painting!!” wrote one reader.

”My 7-year-old can’t paint my nails as well as I can, even though she’s had a lot of practice!”

”F*** yeah, my boy loves having his nails done, and his favorite color is red, so they’re pretty much always red,” a parent shared.

”It’s fine with his nursery,” says the narrator.

On the subject of children, here’s what a child expert has to say about how to get your young ones to speak more quickly.

Meanwhile, even if only one of her five children has been invited to a birthday party, this mother sends them all.

In addition, mum reveals the gruesome method she uses to clear her child’s snotty nose… but not everyone is on board.