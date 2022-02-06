A slick Guy Ritchie-esque heist in Channel 4’s The Curse

Review of Channel 4’s The Curse: A slick Guy Ritchie-style heist

This comic crime caper set in the 1980s comes from the creators of Murder in Successville and People Just Do Nothing.

Four friends raise their glasses in Channel 4’s The Curse.

“To the robbery!” exclaimed one of them cheerfully.

As a result, the stage was set for a classic case of small-time criminals getting themselves into trouble.

After all, this was a hapless criminal gang that plotted the heist over a snooker table “to avoid leaving a paper trail.”

Surely, something would go horribly wrong?

The problem in this 80s-set comic crime caper – from the makers of hit comedies like Murder in Successville and People Just Do Nothing – wasn’t that the heist went wrong, but rather that it went too well.

Instead of blowing it, Albert, Phil, Sidney, and Mick (all played by Kurupt FM’s Allan Mustafa, Hugo Chegwin, and Steve Stamp, respectively, alongside King Gary’s Tom Davis) stumbled across 7,000 solid gold bars.

Perhaps the first episode moved a little too quickly.

The stylish visuals were a fun counterpoint to the chaos on screen, but the best parts were the mundane conversations that took place in between the action, such as debating whether or not the drinks in Club Tropicana were truly free.

With ex-EastEnder Emer Kenny as Albert’s wife, Natasha, whose dreams extended as far as a Breville sandwich maker, The Curse painted a sympathetic picture of trying to make ends meet in Thatcher’s Britain.

These people, Natasha explained, were “just existing, like bit parts in someone else’s story,” and you got the impression that a slick Guy Ritchie-style heist was just around the corner.

But this story was all about the underdogs, and who doesn’t root for them?

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

The Curse, Channel 4, review: A slick Guy Ritchie-esque heist