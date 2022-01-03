‘A Slightly Cynical Trinity of Pronouns’ is why George Harrison named his memoir ‘I Me Mine.’

George Harrison could be witty, cynical, and spiritual all at the same time.

He was exactly that when he titled his memoir I Me Mine in 1980.

In her introduction to the book’s 2017 reissue, George’s wife, Olivia, explained what was going through George’s mind as he chose a name.

Olivia wrote in her 2017 introduction that she knew George’s Beatles song “I Me Mine” long before “the October evening in 1974 when I met the man who wrote it.”

“The issues of possession, attachment, and identification with the ego were in the forefront of our awareness from that night on,” says George Harrison, “and George was always quick to point out that in reality there is no I, Me, or Mine.”

“George was unyielding in his pursuit of our spiritual goal,” Olivia added.

“We were only humans on a long journey toward our common goal of enlightenment, and any reminders were welcomed by me.”

George was troubled by the “I Me Mine’s” of the world, Olivia explained.

Olivia was the only person who understood George’s struggle in the material world, where no one else had embarked on a life-long quest for answers.

“During the course of a day, I might have said, ‘Oh, your part of the garden looks great,’ to which he would respond, ‘It’s not my garden, Liv.’ It was his way of reminding himself and me that we are pure Spirit, and that the Spirit is in ‘every grain of sand,’ belonging to everyone and no one; that nothing is’mine,’ and that the ‘I’ we all refer to must be recognized as the little

George had been tired of the I Me Mines of this world, including his own, since he was a child.

“Even though he knew the creativity bestowed upon him was a divine gift, he was well aware that the lyrics to these songs would always be tied to his name and considered his songs when searching for a title for this book.”

Rather than conjuring a book title that might try to explain away the gift of songwriting by saying, “Well, I wrote them, but they don’t really belong to me,” he took the opposite approach and risked claiming this book in a cynical…

