A Small Business’s Best Friend: Virtual Assistants

Founders and owners need every ounce of help they can get in today’s hyper-competitive business world.

Hiring full-time employees isn’t always efficient, and part-timers don’t always provide the quality or consistency that’s required.

That’s where a virtual assistant (VA) — a small business’s best friend — can help.

Here’s what real-world business owners and experts have to say about virtual assistants and why they’re so important in today’s fast-paced world.

A virtual assistant (VA) is someone who helps entrepreneurs and high-level business leaders stay organized, efficient, and productive by taking on administrative work, recurring tasks, and other daily necessities.

Using the services of a virtual assistant is not a one-size-fits-all solution; it is entirely dependent on you and your needs as a business owner or operator.

“Keep in mind that a virtual assistant can help you with a wide range of tasks,” says Schuyler Hoversten, BoxScore’s Co-Founder and President.

“In addition to basic administrative tasks, virtual assistants can be trained to assist with customer service, accounting, and social media management.”

Recognize and appreciate the many ways a virtual assistant can assist your company, and decide how much of each of these tasks you want the virtual assistant to take on.”

The best virtual assistants specialize in specific types of tasks, whereas others are more versatile.

You can also hire these people for as little as a few hours or as long as you want during the week, ranging from a few hours to seven days a week.

“For any high-performance business person in 2021, a virtual assistant is really a no-brainer,” says Brandon Amoroso, Founder and CEO of ElectrIQ Marketing.

“If you make the most of the time you save, the returns can be enormous.”

Some of the advantages of hiring a virtual assistant for your small business are obvious, but there are five key ones to consider.

Time-consuming, repetitive tasks can eat up hours of your day, leaving you scrambling to complete important tasks.

A good VA takes care of the grunt work so you can focus on what you do best.

