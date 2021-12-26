A Sneak Peek From ‘Days of Our Lives’: The Devil Is Driven Away By Love

The Power of Love Drives The Devil Away on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Sneak Peek

For those who have grown to love the “Mar-Devil” possession storyline, this week’s Days of Our Lives will be a sad one.

According to the spoilers, this will be the week when the Devil finally bids farewell to Dr.

Marlena Evans-Black is a model and actress.

Will love’s power to save her be sufficient?

[Warning: upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes may contain spoilers.]

Mar-Devil overplayed her hand with Ben and Ciara, which was the first sign that the Devil was about to be defeated.

The Devil’s secret was almost revealed on that week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives.

There had been a few people who had suspicions about what was going on before that (Paulina comes to mind), but nothing had ever been proven.

Mar-Devil’s pursuit of Ciara changed everything.

And it happened on the show’s December 13th episode.

The previous report stated, “MarDevil will do what MarDevil will do.”

“And she’s causing issues between Ben and Ciara today.”

Is MarDevil going to overplay her hand, given Ciara’s suspicions? Meanwhile, people in Salem are becoming suspicious, as evidenced by John and Shawn’s discovery that the Westons are missing!”

In this game, that was the first of many dominoes to fall.

According to Soaps.com, everyone in Salem who has ever loved Marlena will band together this week to drive the Devil out of her once and for all.

John will deliver the first blow on Monday, December 27.

And on Tuesday, December 28, the entire town of Salem will join forces to expel the Devil.

“It appears that Marlena’s family has had about as much of the devil’s antics as they can take,” the outlet reports.

“Look for John, Brady, Belle, Sami, Eric, Allie, and Johnny to join forces in an attempt to use the power of love to exorcise the demon from Marlena.”

You’ll have to see it to believe it.

