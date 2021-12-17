A soiled NASA jacket is going for £3,850 at Balenciaga.

Balenciaga is selling a soiled NASA jacket for £3,850.

A layer of muck has been added to the luxury brand’s padded retro jacket to give it a “lunar landing look.”

It looks a lot like the suits Neil Armstrong and his Apollo 11 team wore on their moon landing mission.

“First in the label’s Fall ’21 video game presentation, Balenciaga’s puffy coat is inspired by retro Nasa spacesuits,” the buyer is told.

“It’s made of a distressed white shell with an almost gravity-defying oversized fit.”

“Appliques, buckles, and straps are fun finishing touches.”

Other Nasa-themed items from the Spanish label include a bomber jacket for £2,450, a hoodie for £895, and a £1,250 backpack.

An EarPods holder costs £925 and a cushion costs £230 as a stocking filler.

