A step-by-step guide to transforming your garden on a budget.

A description of how to transform your garden on a budget.

TRANSFORMING your garden is a major undertaking that necessitates a great deal of patience, time, and money.

Getting your garden to look picture-perfect can be expensive, but there are ways to do it on a budget.

The cost of transforming a garden in the United Kingdom varies depending on the location, size, and specific requirements.

If you want to add special features like a water fountain, a fire pit, or decking, you’ll have to spend a lot of money.

A garden makeover can cost anywhere between £30 and £150 per square meter, according to Checkatrade.

This means that if your garden is average in size (an average garden in the UK is 188 square metres), you can expect to spend between £5,600 and £30,000.

Of course, £150 per square meter is an exorbitant price that few families can afford.

However, this does not include the cost of hiring a landscaper and paying for their time and materials.

If you take on the project on your own, the cost per square meter could be as low as £10.

For a successful garden makeover on a tight budget, you’ll need a few key elements.

The lawn is the first component of a stunningly transformed garden.

According to Priceyourjob, the average cost of laying turf, including supply and installation, is around £700 per 50m2 lawn, or £14 per square meter.

However, if you decide to lay the turf yourself, it can be even less expensive – prices in Bandamp;Q, for example, are around £5 per square meter.

Flowers are an important visual element to include in your garden, and with proper care, they can completely transform it.

Although there are hundreds of varieties to choose from, perennials such as geraniums, lily-of-the-valley, siberian iris, and daffodils will put on a spectacular show for a low cost.

Flowers should not be more than £100 for a medium-sized garden.

Planting small ornamental trees around the perimeter of your garden is another relatively inexpensive way to make it a showpiece.

Cherry blossom trees, Japanese maple trees, and crabapple trees are all under £50 each and provide a colorful display.

Adding decking to your garden can be the most expensive part of the transformation.

According to MyBuilder.com, costs for less expensive woods like pine can start at around £15 per square metre, but can rise to £80 per square metre if you want to use more durable and hard-wearing woods.

This puts the cost of a 20m square deck between £300 and £1,600.

Using gravel to create a path or patio area, on the other hand, can be a much more cost-effective option, costing as little as…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.