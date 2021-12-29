A Straightforward Comparison of the MYX II Bike and Peloton

A Direct Comparison of the MYX II and Peloton Bikes

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small commission from your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, sells the products.

Prices are correct at the time of publication.

When cycling studios closed in March 2020, I went through an identity crisis as a spin class addict.

My favorite way to escape life and break a sweat, as well as a community of strangers who would scream Britney songs at the top of their lungs in a dark room, was suddenly gone in a matter of weeks.

I tried running, power walking, YouTube workouts, and everything TikTok said would help me get abs, but nothing beat the rush of endorphins I’d get from hopping on a spin bike.

My mother shared my sentiments and purchased a Peloton, which was ideal for me because I was still living at home, as many Millenials and Gen Z-ers did when we assumed the pandemic would last a month—and we all know how that turned out.

Soon, Cody Rigsby’s classes became my sanity, and it felt great to pedal it out after a long day of working from home, but I eventually moved out, and was faced with the same fitness crisis as before.

That was until I got my hands on the MYX II Plus.

The MYX II Bike seemed like the perfect option for someone who didn’t want to spend all of their savings on a Peloton and wait months for it, but I had my doubts that it would live up to my Peloton experience.

Warning: I was completely wrong.

To begin with, the MYXfitness bike is structurally similar to the Peloton.

Like most cycling bikes, it’s sturdy, made of high-quality materials, and provides you with in-workout data such as heart rate, speed, cadence, and distance.

It does, however, have more technological features, such as a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor that connects to the bike and tracks your heart rate.

I’m joking, but it’s not true.

You can also pair your Apple Watch to ensure that your ride aids in the closing of those rings.

Apart from the bike’s physical aspects, the experience brings you as close to a cycling studio as possible…

