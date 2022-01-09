A teenage boy was seriously injured in an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The adolescent was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is in stable condition.

A number of lines of inquiry are being pursued by officers.

Following an attempted murder in Glasgow last night (January 7), detectives are appealing for information.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was discovered with serious injuries near Kyleakin Road in the Kilmuir Crescent area.

The adolescent was airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officers are investigating several leads and are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

“Anyone who was in the Kilmuir Crescent area around the time of the incident and has any information should please come forward,” said Detective Sergeant Nicol McPherson of Greater Glasgow CID.

“We’re also interested in hearing from any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the area or individuals who have private CCTV, as this information could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and mention incident 3579 from January 7th.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.