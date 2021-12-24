A terrifying warning about why you should ALWAYS Google your date before meeting them has been issued by a woman.

WE HAVE A WARNING FOR YOU IF YOU ARE SINGLE AND READY TO MEET SOMEONE.

No, it’s not keeping a two-meter distance between you and your date or using hand sanitizer to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

That isn’t the case here.

It’s to be extremely aware of who you’re meeting and to Google your dates before you meet them.

Anyone who has been on a blind date knows how tempting it is to do a little Facebook stalking before meeting up.

However, according to a creepy TikTok video, it’s probably a good idea to do a quick search on Google before meeting up for drinks.

To some, it may seem silly and dramatic, but one woman has revealed what happened when she was about to go on a date but instead turned to Google to learn more about her suitor.

She was stunned to learn that he had been arrested for aggravated kidnapping.

Shaina Kay Cardwell, a Nashville-based recruitment manager, explained what happened to TikTok.

“I was about to go on a Hinge date when I decided to Google him and saw he had been arrested for aggravated kidnapping,” she explained.

But that’s not all: many TikTok users commented on Shaina’s video, sharing their first date stories, and it turns out there’s a lot of crazy stuff out there.

In just one week on TikTok, Shaina’s video has racked up 370.8k views.

It has received 22 thousand likes, 227 comments, and 550 shares.

The news of Shaina’s discovery shocked many TikTok users.

“OH GREAT HEAVENS,” one commenter said.

“Jeez, that’s insane,” said another.

“This is why I don’t do dating sites,” a third added.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

However, it was the many other TikTok users who took to the comments section to share their experiences that worried daters.

“A guy who begged me to date him, which I declined, I googled later only to find out he was arrested for assaulting a UPS worker at his house,” one person said.

“I asked a guy what would happen if I googled him, and he said I wouldn’t like it,” another added.

Actual allegations of sexual assault.”

“After the date, my friend googled him- he had an assault charge for killing his ex’s chihuahua and beating her with the dead dog,” a third person wrote.

“Do a Google search first.”

So, if you’re single and going on a first date, Google them before you meet…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.