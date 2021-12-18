A third woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

The latest accusation comes just one day after two women accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault.

Noth has categorically denied all charges.

A 30-year-old female tech executive, who goes by the pseudonym Ava, claims she was sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City actor when she was 18 and he was 55, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

In 2010, she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Da Marino restaurant in Midtown Manhattan when the alleged incident occurred.

Noth’s publicist told The Daily Beast that Noth “denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is.”

Noth was always inebriated when he went to Da Marino, according to Ava, and one night he told her boss he wanted to sing with her.

“As he repeatedly pulled her into his lap while groping her and ‘pressing me onto his erection,'” she claims they talked about her career and hometown that night.

She claims she was in her manager’s office at the end of her shift, around 1 a.m., when Noth allegedly entered the room and began kissing her and pressing her body against the desk.

Noth pulled down her tights to digitally penetrate her and felt her tampon, asking if she was at the end of her period and groping her, according to her account.

She claims she persuaded him to stop by telling him she would “meet him somewhere else,” after which he allegedly promised to send a car once he arrived at his apartment.

When Noth returned home, Ava claims she received a text from him, but she never responded.

She called her parents the next day and told them what had happened.

Ava also claims that she was denied her claims about Noth during a phone call with the restaurant’s owner.

According to the article, Ava wrote a Facebook post about the incident during the height of (hashtag)MeToo, but did not name Noth.

She waited for Noth’s accusations to surface, but he “was never the headline.”

His name had never appeared on any of the lists.”

