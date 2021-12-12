A Timeline of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy’s Relationship

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy: A Look Back at Their Relationship

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy had known each other for nearly 20 years before they started dating, but their romance came at the perfect time.

Handler admitted to having feelings for Koy while he was a regular guest on her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, which aired on E! from 2007 to 2014, but she “suppressed” them during an episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast in October 2021.

“By the way, who gives a s–t?” asked the author of Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea.

“Take a look at where we are right now.

If I’d had those feelings earlier, I’m pretty sure it would’ve ruined it.”

The host was frequently combative with Koy during their time working together on Chelsea Lately.

Now, she believes it was simply a matter of her inability to express her true feelings for the standup comedian.

On the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021, Handler told E! News, “In retrospect, that was my version of flirting.”

“I believe that was my currency because I was so disconnected from my own emotions.”

“He keeps telling me that I’ve been in love all along and didn’t realize it,” she continued, “so I’m just choosing to believe that.”

The New Jersey native also believes that the only reason she’s been able to work with the author of Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo is because she prioritized herself first.

“I believe you have to be healthy to get healthy,” she said in December 2021. “I had to really dig deep and sort out my stuff, and then all of a sudden I saw him through a completely different lens.”

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute — I think that’s my guy.'”

Finding love with Koy convinced the author of My Horizontal Life that “The One” can be found — and she wants her fans to believe it as well.

“If you’re still looking for your person, don’t change who you are or shrink yourself to find them.”

In November 2021, the Girls Behaving Badly alum wrote on Instagram, “Be patient and never settle for anything less than what you deserve.”

“Your person is on their way, and they’ve already arrived in some cases.”

