A Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Relationship

Since their on-again, off-again relationship began, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have gone through a lot.

Daughter Khai, the couple’s first child, is due in September 2020, according to the former One Direction singer.

At the time, Malik wrote on Twitter, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”

“It would be impossible to put into words how I am feeling right now.”

The model and the British crooner were expecting their first child, according to Us Weekly in April 2020.

“She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” a source close to the pregnant actress told Us exclusively.

In November 2015, Hadid and Malik began dating in a traditional way.

“I’ve only just asked her [out].”

In December 2016, he said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, “It was pretty straight-up.”

“A gentleman never divulges all the details! But, yeah, we met, talked, and went on a date!”

The singer debuted the music video for his debut solo single, “Pillowtalk,” two months later, which featured none other than his new girlfriend.

The newlyweds continued to publicize their relationship in the spring of 2016, with a Vogue spread in April 2016 and a red carpet appearance at the Met Gala a few weeks later.

In June 2016, Hadid and Malik had their first breakup, but they were back together in a matter of days.

Their romance was full steam ahead from then on — at least for a few years.

In September 2017, the former boy band member told Us exclusively, “We try not to think about [dating in the spotlight]too much.”

“A lot of people are preoccupied with other people’s lives.

I just focus on my relationship and try to do the best I can for my girlfriend, and she does the same for me, and we all hope for the best!”

In March 2018, the couple called it quits for the second time, but it didn’t last long.

They got back together a month later, only to part ways for the final time in January 2019.

Hadid had a two-month relationship with Tyler Cameron, a Bachelorette alum, during their year-long hiatus.

Meanwhile, Malik completed the promotional tour for his album Icarus Falls.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship