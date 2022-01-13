A Timeline of Lala Kent and GG Gharachedaghi’s Messy Feud Over Randall Emmett Claims

The Messy Feud Between Lala Kent and GG Gharachedaghi Over Randall Emmett Claims: A Timeline

After Lala Kent expressed her dissatisfaction with GG Gharachedaghi for appearing unsupportive during her split from Randall Emmett, the Shahs of Sunset star didn’t hold back in calling out her former friend.

“You made your personal business public, which allows people to have an opinion.”

In response to Kent in January 2022, Gharachedaghi tweeted, “In my opinion, u should have a little more self-respect.”

“If my memory serves me correctly, you were bragging about going down on your castmate, and according to the timeline, you were in a relationship at the time.”

“A cheater?” you might wonder.

The businesswoman, who was referring to Kent’s relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, also chastised the Utah native for bringing up her child.

After using a sperm donor, Gharachedaghi gave birth to her son, Elijah, in April 2020.

“You said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of circumstance and that I should have empathy for what you’re going through because we’re both single?” Gharachedaghi continued.

“Don’t get me wrong, sweetie,” I say.

The Loyola Marymount alum made headlines in December 2021 when she expressed her displeasure with Kent’s decision to publicly discuss her breakup from Emmett.

After going public with their relationship earlier that year, the Give Them Lala author got engaged to the film producer in 2018.

Following a postponement of their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021.

In October 2021, the Hard Kill actress sparked rumors of a split when she deleted all traces of Emmett from her Instagram feed after rumors of him cheating surfaced.

Us Weekly reported a month later that the couple had broken up.

Kent explained why she chose to address the changes in her life with her followers shortly after ending her engagement.

“I get so many messages about what I choose to share that it’s crazy.

And I want my daughter to know what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” Kent said in December 2021 to Page Six.

“It’s my job as her mother to instill those values in her so that when she goes out and has to find a partner or raise a son, she knows what values a man should have.”

