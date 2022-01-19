A Timeline of Mariska Hargitay’s and Peter Hermann’s Long-Term Relationship

A Timeline of Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann’s Long-Term Relationship

Mariska Hargitay should be grateful for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’s long run on television.

Her husband, Peter Hermann, was also introduced to her on the hit NBC drama.

After making a guest appearance on the show during season 3 in 2002, the couple began their long-term relationship, which they married in August 2004.

Throughout the run of the series, Hermann continued to play Trevor Langan to Hargitay’s Olivia Benson, popping in and out as their off-screen romance blossomed.

August, the couple’s son, was born in June 2006, two years after they married.

In 2011, they added to their family by adopting Amaya and Andrew within months of each other.

While most actors keep their personal lives private, Hargitay spoke to Us Weekly in June 2018 about balancing her professional success with motherhood.

“It’s difficult.

I’m not going to say it’s simple; it’s difficult.

[Balancing] is something I’m learning.

“I try to be completely present in the moment,” she explained.

“I’m at work when I’m at work, and I’m at work when I’m at work.”

When I’m with my children, I’m with them.”

Despite this, the Emmy winner knows how to make everything work — with Hermann’s help, of course.

“Sometimes I just cry when I get home.”

There have been times when I have not seen my children.

‘Maybe I’m done [filming Law and Order: SVU],’ she admitted.

“But now it’s a gift to be able to do something for 20 years.”

We’re like a finely tuned machine.

‘Guys, I’ve got a kids thing,’ I say as I walk in.

They’re all like, ‘Got it, boom.'”

Hargitay also understands the value of alone time with the actor, with whom she frequently travels around the world.

Relive the history of the couple’s relationship by scrolling down!

