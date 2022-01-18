A Timeline of Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Brief Marriage

A Timeline of Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Short Marriage

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley shocked the world when they announced their brief romance in the mid-1990s.

The King of Pop and Elvis Presley’s daughter met for the first time at a concert in Las Vegas in the 1970s, but did not get to know each other until nearly two decades later, when they dined with a mutual friend in Los Angeles.

She was married to Danny Keough at the time of their reunion, with whom she has two children, Riley and Benjamin.

Jackson and Lisa Marie became fast friends and spoke on the phone frequently, but their romance did not develop further.

The “Thriller” singer was then accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler in the summer of 1993, which he vehemently denied.

During the investigation, he turned to Lisa Marie for support and later that year proposed to her over the phone.

Following a (dollar)23 million settlement with Chandler’s family in January 1994, Jackson accelerated his romance with the Memphis, Tennessee, native, who divorced Keough in May of that year.

The new couple vacationed in Vegas and Florida before heading to the Dominican Republic, where they married in a spur-of-the-moment ceremony just 20 days after her divorce was finalized.

“Mrs. is my married name.

Presley-Jackson, Lisa Marie

My wedding to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside of the United States a few weeks ago,” the bride later revealed in a statement to the press.

“Michael is the love of my life.”

I’ve made it my life’s mission to be his wife.

I see his point of view and agree with him.

We both want to start a family.”

The newlyweds flaunted their union all over town from there, with the most famous kissing on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1994.

But behind closed doors, they were having trouble, thanks in part to the “Billie Jean” singer’s addiction to the painkillers he’d been prescribed a decade before for second-degree burns he’d sustained on the set of a Pepsi commercial.

Jackson and Lisa Marie called it quits in December 1995.

The following month, she filed for divorce and announced their separation.

In August of 1996, they completed the case.

“They lasted a lot longer than I expected.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley: A Timeline of Their Brief Marriage