A Timeline of Nick Jonas’ Famous Exes and Flings

Nick Jonas’ love life quickly became a hot topic of discussion after he rose to stardom on the Disney Channel.

Before transitioning to more low-key romances, the heartthrob made headlines for his love triangle with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

Jonas had a two-year relationship with Olivia Culpo before calling it quits in 2015.

Kate Hudson, Angela Sarafyan, and Georgia Fowler were later linked to the musician.

Jonas reconnected with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas while attending the 2017 Met Gala, one year after slipping into her DMs.

Following their reunion, Us Weekly reported in May 2018 that the two had begun dating.

“People say it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and know their stuff,” says one source.

“Priyanka knows how to have a good time, but she also has gravitas,” a source said at the time.

“Nick is the same way.

He’s serious, but he’s also hilarious.”

Jonas and Chopra-Jonas were engaged in December 2018 after a two-month courtship and two wedding ceremonies.

Later, the band member revealed that his relationship with his wife is unlike any of his previous relationships.

“When everything is right, it’s just that magical connection you have with someone.”

We’re extremely fortunate.

In a SiriusXM interview in March 2021, he explained, “We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved organically.”

“It’s been a crazy first couple of years of marriage, and I’m grateful to have a life partner I can count on, and hopefully vice versa.”

For her part, the Baywatch actress gushed about having a husband who was supportive of her career.

“He’s such a confident man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams,” Chopra-Jonas said in an interview on the Discovery(plus) series Super Soul later that month.

“In everything we do together, he provides me with such a true partnership.”

Because that was my mother’s marriage, I believe she manifested him.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in January of 2022.

“We are ecstatic to announce that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” says the couple.

