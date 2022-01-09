A Timeline of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s Relationship

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev’s Relationship Through the Years

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s whirlwind romance has quickly turned serious.

In February 2020, fans noticed that the Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa, sparking dating rumors.

They were photographed together for the first time a month later during a bike ride in Malibu.

In April 2020, Us Weekly revealed that Dobrev and White were indeed dating.

“They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better,” a source said at the time.

Nina is a big fan of Shaun, and the two of them have a lot of fun together.”

In May 2020, the actress made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself holding a pair of scissors while the athlete jokingly looked terrified.

“My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did,” White captioned a video of Dobrev changing up his hairstyle.

“QuarantineCuts,” as the hashtag suggests.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an insider revealed to Us exclusively that the two were “living together.”

“They’re extremely compatible and both free-spirited individuals,” the source continued.

“They’re both very comfortable in their own skins and supportive of one another in their respective fields.”

When Dobrev and White went on a trip to Tulum, Mexico in August 2020, they were spotted getting cozy on a beach and in the water.

“During the quarantine, Nina and Shaun became really close and have been having the best time traveling together,” a source told Us exclusively.

“Shaun is ecstatic and ecstatic about his life.”

As the couple’s relationship has grown, they’ve mastered the art of juggling busy schedules and finding time to see each other.

In October 2021, White exclusively told Us Weekly about how the couple manages long-distance dating: “We have a nice little system of how to stay in touch.”

“Any chance we have to see each other, plane tickets are pretty much booked.”

So, I know we’ll meet up during the holiday break, and we’ll probably meet up again around Christmas.

I’ll fly over to see her if anything happens in the meantime.

It’s just a matter of making it work.”

He added at the end.

