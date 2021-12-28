A Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Seven-Decade Relationship

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Seven-Decade Relationship: A Timeline

It’s been seven decades since Prince Philip wrote to Queen Elizabeth II, declaring his “complete and unreserved love” for her, and the two have been together ever since — through marriage, childbirth, triumphs and trials.

In 1934, when Elizabeth was eight years old, she met Philip at a wedding for Princess Marina and Prince George.

Five years later, while attending the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, the pair reconnected at the ages of 13 and 18.

Their second meeting was when they fell in love and started writing letters to each other.

They married in November 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, after getting engaged in July 1947.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were their four children.

“He is not easily pleased with compliments, but he has simply been my strength and stay all these years,” the monarch said in a speech commemorating her golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

“And I, and his entire family, as well as this and many other countries, owe him a debt far greater than he could ever claim, or that we will ever know.”

Elizabeth and Philip became the British royal family’s longest-married couple.

In May 2020, royal expert Christopher Warwick told Vanity Fair, “[Their love] has withstood the test of time primarily because they love one another very much.”

“As head of the family, he has always been deferred to by the queen in private.”

“It’s a very symbiotic relationship and a very firm partnership,” the British historian continued, “beginning, of course, with these early meetings, this early correspondence — which became a friendship, which became affection, which became love.”

For his part, Philip discussed what he believes has contributed to the pair’s long-term relationship.

“I believe the most important lesson we’ve learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage,” he said in 1997, when they were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

“It’s not as important when things are going well, but it’s critical when things get tough.

Take it from me when I say that the queen possesses a high level of tolerance.”

