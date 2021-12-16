A top NFL sideline reporter will retire at the end of the 2021 season.

A top NFL sideline reporter will step down after the 2021 season.

Michele Tafoya, a sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, will leave at the end of the year, according to the New York Post.

For 11 seasons, she has worked on the NBC broadcast’s sidelines.

Tafoya hasn’t appeared on the show in recent weeks, but NBC claims this is unrelated to her departure.

In a statement, NBC said Tafoya is taking advantage of her “announcers bye weeks,” which are given to every member of the broadcast team.

For the Week 15 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tafoya is expected to return to the sidelines.

“We’re giving our SNF announcers bye weeks again in 2021, as we’ve done in the past, and we plan to do so well into the future,” an NBC spokesperson told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Tafoya could return to Sunday Night Football in a different role, according to Yahoo Sports, as the report stated she is done with sideline reporting.

“This weekend, Michele will be back on the bench.

Michele’s off weeks were all in cold-weather cities after Thanksgiving, and her final weekend off this season is in January.

There are two in Green Bay.

According to Fox News, NBC Sports replied, “Any other speculation about her time off is blatantly false.”

Due to her comments on The View, it’s been suggested that Tafoya is stepping down from her role.

On November, she was a guest on the show.

3 and had a discussion about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, around the time his Netflix limited series Colin in Back and White premiered.

“A lot of teams have tried him out,” Tafoya argued, according to Awful Announcing.

“He didn’t lose everything; in fact, I’d say he gained a lot, becoming a leader of the movement, having a Netflix series, and having Nike endorsements,” says Tafoya, 56, who joined NBC Sports in 2011 to replace Andrea…

