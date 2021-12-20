A total of 8,000 pounds of ice cream have been recalled.

Thousands of pounds of ice cream have been recalled in the southeastern United States, so those with a sweet tooth should check their freezers.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association products this week.

Thankfully, the recall is not due to contamination, but rather to additional ingredients that were not listed on the label.

Because of cookie dough bits in the batch, the company is recalling pint-sized containers of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream.

While this flavor combination does not appear to be unpleasant, it does not match the label, and the product does not list wheat or soy among its ingredients, despite the fact that they are present in the ice cream.

Those with dietary sensitivities may be at serious risk as a result.

Fortunately, the accidental mixture only affected one lot of product, so determining whether or not you need to discard yours should be relatively simple.

Some of the numbers on the package can be used to identify the recalled ice cream.

The recalled containers have a September “sell-by” date.

Underneath the barcode is the UPC code 0 74336 65079 6.

The product was only available at Harris Teeter stores in North and South Carolina, according to the FDA.

Consumers should take this recall seriously even if they don’t have soy or wheat allergies, as an unwitting guest could be affected, according to the FDA.

They advise customers to either throw the product away or return it to the store for a refund.

The product has been asked to be disposed of by retailers.

The Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association can be reached at 1-800-552-1976 for more information.

One of the more serious dietary disorders is soy allergy.

Soy allergies can cause indigestion, stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, as well as respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, hoarseness, and a chronic cough.

When exposed to the allergen, patients may experience a frighteningly weak pulse and, in rare cases, anaphylaxis.

Customers who are experiencing any of these symptoms should seek medical attention right away.

