A Tribute to Jonah Hill’s Most Promising Year

Jonah Hill shone brightly in the year 2021.

Whether promoting self-love, combating climate change, or rocking a blue suit, the Don’t Look Up star showed he’s only getting better.

Today is Jonah Hill’s birthday, but his entire year deserves to be remembered.

Despite the fact that he’s been in the business for nearly two decades, the beloved comedian has revealed more of his true self this year, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Yes, he’s delivered on the comedic front as well, getting away with calling Meryl Streep the “GOAT” when she mistook him for a real animal and bringing a fart machine on his press tour for Don’t Look Up, to name a few examples.

He’s also reminded the world that he’s basically a style icon: GQ praised him with the headline “Jonah Hill Is on an Absolute Outfit Heater,” and Vogue praised him for having one of the week’s best “Fashion Instagrams.”

Plus, if you wanted to go blonde this year, Jonah’s mane was a great inspiration.

Let’s not forget (we couldn’t) that he made matching with your significant other on the red carpet into a new requirement, as he did with girlfriend Sarah Brady.

“According to their example, all celebrities and their significant others must wear the same outfit to formal events,” The Cut wrote on Instagram.

The rules are made by them, not by us.”

But he’s gone beyond the surface.

In February, the actor was refreshingly open about the impact of media mockery on his body insecurities.

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” he wrote on Instagram, and boy did we feel it, as did nearly 2 million others who “liked” it.

In honor of Jonah’s 38th birthday, take a digital stroll down memory lane and revisit some of his 2021 highlights below—and perhaps don a pastel blazer or colorful printed button-down in his honor.

In February, the actor shared a candid message for “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool” after a Daily Mail article featuring paparazzi photos of him surfing.

“I don’t think I ever took off my shirt in a pool until I was in my mid-thirties…

