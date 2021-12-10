A ‘trusted’ secretary stole £90,000 from a construction firm to support her gambling habit.

A “trusted” secretary is selling her home to avoid going to prison after embezzling £90,000 from a construction firm to fund her gambling habit.

Andrea Cochrane, 52, had worked as a bookkeeper for more than 30 years, but she had been stealing thousands to fund a £700-a-day gambling habit.

The Daily Record reports that her bosses at A Steel and Son Contractors in East Kilbride were horrified when they discovered a string of bogus payments and fired her.

Following a review of a £2,500 payment, it was discovered that £28,000 had been paid to an accountancy firm when it should have only been $10,000.

Cochrane had labeled a series of high-value transactions as ‘Turner Accountancy,’ but had pocketed the money using the details of her own account, according to investigations.

Cochrane, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, admitted to embezzling £90,000 between January and July 2019 at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

After learning that her family’s home would be put on the market next month, Sheriff John Speir deferred sentencing.

“She should have sought help from someone for her problems, but instead she turned to drink and gambling,” defense attorney Alan Murray said.

“She was gambling between £600 and £700 per day and dipping into the firm’s account to make ends meet.”

“Eventually, she was unable to repay, and the amount of money taken increased until the situation was exposed, and she is now facing the consequences of her actions.”

“Because her house is going on the market in January, a short deferral will allow the court to see what sums of money have been repaid to the firm, which she is eager to see.”

“Cases like this are very serious, but the court needs to know how much money has been embezzled because that will affect the length of any custodial sentence or, in exceptional circumstances, any community based disposition,” Sheriff Speir said.

“I expected to have full details and a vouching for how much money had been repaid by now, but that hasn’t happened yet.”

“I’m going to keep this going.

