A Very Kardashian Holiday: Inside the secrets and scandals of the famous family’s holiday celebrations

THE HOLIDAYS are traditionally a time for families to reunite and celebrate their love.

That is, unless you’re a Kardashian.

During different holidays, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashian family have all been surprised.

Take a look at some of the Kardashians’ most egregious holiday gaffes.

On Halloween in 2011, Kim filed for divorce from her then-husband, Kris Humphries.

The breakup occurred only 72 days after their televised wedding, which MTV estimated cost around (dollar)10 million.

There had been rumors that the couple had called it quits in the months leading up to the divorce filing.

Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage,” she said in a statement.

I hope everyone realizes that this was not an easy decision to make.

“I had hoped that this marriage would last forever, but things don’t always go as planned.”

We’re still friends and wish each other luck.”

The divorce was finalized in April 2013, nearly four months after Kanye West announced that Kim was pregnant with their first child together.

Three years after Kim’s divorce filing, the Kardashian family was once again cursed on Halloween.

Scott Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, was chastised by fans in 2014 for wearing a sheik costume.

He posted photos of the costume on his own Instagram account and also appeared in a photo on Khloe Kardashian’s page, according to Buzzfeed at the time.

Khloe, 37, and a pal posed with Scott.

The Good American co-founder dressed up as a cat, while his friend wore the same costume.

“Sheik p***y,” she wrote as a caption to the picture.

Commenters were quick to chastise him, and Khloe wasn’t immune.

“@khloekardashian your caption has got to go,” one follower said.

“Why did Scott Disick dress up like that for Halloween? Who does he think he is?” said another.

“Another Halloween, and these idiotic ‘celebrities’ continue to do this s**t,” read a third comment.

When Khloe was accused of lying about some homemade pies she shared for Thanksgiving in 2015, she looked like she had an egg on her face.

It appears that the “home” of those homemade pies was a bakery in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Khloe claimed on Instagram that she baked three pies from scratch for Thanksgiving: pecan, pumpkin, and cherry.

The pies, however, turned out to be from Sweet Lady Jane, one of LA’s most renowned bakeries.

The baked goods resembled the pie…

