A veteran of ‘All My Children’ joins the cast of ‘General Hospital.’

The Veteran of ‘All My Children’ Returns to ‘General Hospital’

Many soap opera veterans call General Hospital home.

It’s now been revealed that an All My Children alum will be on the show.

Michael E Knight, who portrayed Tad on the classic soap opera, is currently residing in Port Charles.

Let’s take a look at the character he’s portraying and what we can expect from him in the future.

Knight started as Tad Martin on All My Children in 1982, and he was born in New York.

He played the character until 1986, when he left to pursue acting opportunities on the West Coast.

In 1988, Knight returned to Pine Valley, where he remained until 1990.

In 1992, he made a final appearance on the show and remained on it until the series ended in 2011.

Erica Kane’s best friend was Tad Martin.

Tad did, however, have womanizing tendencies for a time.

The “Tad the Cad” era was a period in All My Children’s history.

Dr. Knight was also played by Knight.

The Young and the Restless star Simon Neville.

Knight, on the other hand, is currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital.

And he’ll be playing Martin Grey in the film.

His character appears to be insignificant on the surface.

But appearances can be deceiving.

Martin Grey, a character on General Hospital, is someone with a lot of connections in Port Charles.

Despite the fact that he first played the character on a regular basis in 2019, he’s now back on the screen.

Martin Grey is the half-brother of none other than Cyrus Renault, the drug lord who is sometimes a foe of none other than Sonny Corinthos, according to The Sun.

That means he’s the half-brother of Laura Collins, who is played by Genie Francis.

They discovered this when Laura learned that her father, Gordon Grey, had been murdered.

(Notice the “Grey” link?)

Grey has both high and low-ranking friends.

He is, however, a lawyer by day and profession.

So, what can we expect this time around from his character?

Martin has stated that as a straight-arrow lawyer, he does not want anything to do with Cyrus’ criminal enterprise.

However, according to SoapHub, Martin will be getting a lot of love in upcoming General Hospital episodes.

“What they have between them… it’s still alive and well.” (hashtag)Y6OR8iXSNR

“I have to tell you,” he explained.

“Lynn and I have known each other for a long time…

