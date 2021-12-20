A Villain From Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Supposed To Be Involved In A Spin-Off

Spider-Man: No Way Home recently had the second-largest domestic box office debut and the third-largest worldwide debut.

According to a new report, Sony Pictures is hoping to keep riding the money train by enlisting one of the antagonists from Spider-Man: No Way Home for its next villain-centric Spider-Man spinoff film, following in the footsteps of Venom, Morbius, and Kraven.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Sony wants Jamie Foxx to play the electrically powered supervillain Electro in a solo film.

Electro, played by Foxx for the first time in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, was born Max Dillon.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he reintroduced himself with a new look, ditching the blue skin of his first outing in favor of a more comic-accurate green and yellow ensemble.

“I’m glad we’ve got a fresh start and a fresh look.

When we first did it, the blue was — look.

“Look, man, I didn’t care; I was just happy to be in [Spider-Man],” Foxx said at CCXP during a villain discussion about No Way Home. “But with this, this ‘new new,’ it’s fly.”

The homies are like, ‘We get you now.’ They still rolled with me when I was blue, but this one feels more comfortable.”

Venom, the first film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, was released in 2018.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel, was the first to reveal Tom Holland’s involvement in that universe as Spider-Man.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto as a living vampire antihero, will be released in January.

The Kraven film is set to be released one year later, in January 2023, and will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the master hunter.

Currently, Foxx is starring in Spider-Man: No Way Back.

With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish his everyday life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero in that film.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

Zendaya plays MJ, and Jacob Batalon plays Ned, in the film.

Willem Dafoe reprises his role as Spider-Man’s Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina reprises his role as Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus.

