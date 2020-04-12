A virtual window to enjoy the architecture despite being closed at home

Architectural monuments and jewels, such as La Punxa de Girona or the Dalí Theater-Museum in Figueres; but also educational, cultural and sports facilities, such as the Freixa school in Lloret de Mar or the control yard of the Banyoles lake racing course, and single-family houses, like the Cuca de Llum de RCR in Olot. And so, up to 1,600 works by 1,100 architects and different architectural studios.

This is the huge starting point for the new one digital archive promoted by the Official College of Architects of Catalonia, the COAC, to discover and claim the latest architectural heritage and those who make it possible. The web arquitecturacatalana.cat, a window to leave your home virtually during confinement, allows you to browse works from the 19th century up to the present day, spread throughout Catalonia; get to know their authors better, and also establish connections with other buildings in the area or architects they have worked with.

The works collected there date from 1832, the year of the construction of the first industrial chimney in Catalonia, the Vapor Bonaplata del Raval in Barcelona, ​​to the present day; but the web is born as one lives us to grow with the incorporation of more buildings and documentation.

And the portal includes a detailed catalog of each building, with the address, category, level of protection, memory, awards obtained or a chronology with the reforms and extensions made throughout its history. Also linked are photographs, plans, drawings or related bibliography.

From the Teatre Principal de Figueres of 1849, the work of Roca Bros in the most recent Mont-Ras winery or the Gelosia de Llafranc house, there is an immense field to explore in the Girona region and to recover curiosities like the plans of Rafael Masó to reform a building and make it the headquarters of the Palafrugellenca Economy, the current public library of Palafrugell.

Unpublished documents

The funds that feed the COAC portal are diverse, thanks in particular to architectural firms and specialized photographers who have given up the rights to the materials that are currently published. the Historical Archive of the College, which brings its great legacy of Catalan architecture, with often unpublished documentation.

Searches allow historical or geographical periods, typologies or studies of architects to be narrowed down, so that the user can use it to better understand their immediate environment or to find information on the heritage of other places to plan. visits, when possible.