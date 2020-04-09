A web project allows knowing how the Spanish headquarters in Menorca of the Hauser Wirth gallery will be

It has been speculating for a long time about the arrival in Spain of the powerful gallery firm Hauser & Wirth, one of the most powerful in the world, with headquarters in London, Zurich, New York and Los Angeles, and the secret is about to be revealed. Its managers Iwan Wirth and Manuela Wirth, together with their partner Marc Payot, have taken advantage of Holy Thursday – with the number of days that the calendar has! – to present the launch of ArtLab, the branch of research and innovation of the gallery that will explore projects where art and technology come together. In his words, ArtLab was formed to provide tailored technological solutions for the “most pressing problems in the art world”, including greater accessibility and sustainability of its proposals.

Starting point

ArtLab will launch its first initiative, a virtual reality-based exhibition model called HWVR, in late April. The exhibition will be based at Hauser & Wirth Menorca, the destination in our country that the brand has chosen to open its next new headquarters. In this way, the public and the curious will be able to access first hand (even if it is virtual) to what this future art center will be, which would not physically open its doors until 2021, and which, until confinement due to the coronavirus, was being reformed by the Argentine architect based in Paris Luis Laplace, a regular contributor to the gallery.

The contents of the exhibition are still a surprise, but as part of the #artforbetter initiative promoted by the firm, 10 percent of the profits from the sale of his works (surely big names, according to the payroll with which These gallerists move: from Jenny Holzer to Louise Bourgeois, Martin Creed or Lorna Simpson, to give some examples, to which the legacies of Philip Guston, Gunter Forg or Eduardo Chillida are added) will be donated to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 created by the World Health Organization.

ArtLab began its journey in the summer of 2019 focusing on investigating how to reduce the carbon footprint emitted by the gallery in the assembly of its exhibitions worldwide. In this way, his team began exploring options for the public to fully experience samples from different local venues without traveling. The proposal for the end of the month with its Spanish subsidiary as a backdrop will be a good example.

Likewise, today’s launch has served to announce a residency program at the gallery’s headquarters in Los Angeles in which the artists and invited teams will be able to experiment with the potential offered by new technologies.

Based on applied techniques in architecture, construction and video games, the ArtLab tool (whose birth was thought to help gallery artists design their exhibitions, virtually developing their spaces), recreates the look, feel and interactive side of the Hauser & Wirth galleries on a real scale and accurate scale: “HWVR builds a virtual 3D space from zero to the last pixel, instead of relying on combined photo procedures, providing unprecedented flexibility. The application has also developed software to convert the gallery’s works database into three-dimensional files, “explain those responsible in a press release.

“In the same way that we were moved by the desire to reduce travel and transportation in the planning of exhibitions in all our spaces throughout the world, and given the current situation, with so many people in confinement, we have accelerated the launch of ArtLab programs so that as many people as possible can enjoy the virtual reality exhibitions and thus keep in touch », explains Iwan Wirth.

For something one starts

The Swiss businessman and publisher, together with his wife Manuela, begin to show the foot of his Spanish project in the Balearic Islands, on the so-called Isla del Rey in the municipality of Mahón: an old military hospital built in 1711 during the first English domination of the island . More than two million euros would have been invested there to contribute to the restoration work of the facilities that will house a new branch of their artistic emporium, that of a couple whose heritage, according to data from the magazine “Forbes”, exceeds 180 million of euros.

The model proposed for the future institution will be similar to the one that the gallery has already launched in the county of Somerset (in south-west England), on the Durslade farm, where the company’s own activities are complemented by a comprehensive program of cultural and artistic activities, where the environment and the landscape (something that would not be missing in Mahón) are determining factors in accessing art with a different perspective.

The future delegation of the gallery in Menorca is not the only link between this firm and our country. It should be remembered that, in 2017, Hauser & Wirth proposed to the heirs of the sculptor Eduardo Chillida to be the world representatives, and exclusively, of his legacy. Their condition to accept was their collaboration in the reopening of Chillida Leku, which took place in April 2019. It was the same architect who now works at the Isla del Rey hospital who was in charge of the reconditioning of the farmhouse spaces Zabalaga, its headquarters in Hernani.

Aerial view of the Isla del Rey in Menorca.