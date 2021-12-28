A wise woman reveals the simple way she keeps her Christmas baubles safe from breakage.

A wise woman reveals how she keeps her Christmas baubles safe from breakage.

ONE woman has revealed her clever hack for keeping her Christmas baubles from breaking – and it’s incredibly simple.

Tara, from Montana, was delivering a Christmas tree and ornaments to her mother when she thought of a way to keep her decorations from cracking on the way there.

Tara said the hack works best for smaller baubles on her TikTok platform.

She captioned her post “Christmas ornament storage hack!” using the domain @tara.in.montana.

“I honestly just came up with the best hack for these little ornaments,” Tara explained.

“We have a four-foot Christmas tree that I’m giving to my mother, and these little ornaments aren’t regular size; they’re only an inch and a half wide,” she continues.

Concerned about getting the decorations to her mother’s house, Tara realized that the decorations would fit perfectly in an egg carton.

“They fit in an egg carton perfectly.”

“Like what?” Tara asked.

“I’m not sure if anyone has done this before, but it works perfectly,” she adds.

The helpful post has received 870 views and is a great tip for storing holiday decorations in the future.

Users on TikTok have been quick to share the post, which has already received a lot of likes.

