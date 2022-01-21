A woman demonstrates why you should never wash your hair down the toilet.

When you have long hair, washing it can be a challenge, but a woman has revealed why you should never flush it down the toilet.

Zobia Iqbal, a TikTok user, posted a video of herself fishing out long strands that had clogged her pipes.

“You see there’s tons of hair stuck in there because all I do is put my hair down the drain,” she said on her @zoenaz14 account.

“Ewww!” she exclaimed, laughing.

The video has received over 16 million views, and viewers have stated that the stomach-churning clip nearly made them gag.

Someone even claimed to have a “wig” down her bathroom sink.

“Rapunzel, you let your hair down… in the drain,” one person said.

“Girl, you got the Grudge and the girl from the Ring coming out of that drain,” a third joked.

Meanwhile, one person initially mistook it for a mouse.

Thankfully, after removing the massive clump of hair from her pipes, she demonstrated that her sink was draining properly.

A woman previously demonstrated how to use baking soda and vinegar to unclog a hair-clogged shower drain in minutes.

And a woman revealed that some cleaning zealots soak their toilet seats in the bath to clean them – but others think it’s too gross.

While one mother revealed how heating up washing detergent cleaned her filthy microwave in minutes.