A woman displays an unusual family set-up, but it’s her son’s name that has everyone talking.

A WOMAN who used TikTok to show off her unusual family setup has been chastised for her son’s unusual name.

Raeanne introduced her young siblings and her own children in a video posted to the social media site.

“This is my four-year-old brother,” she said before switching the camera to her two-year-old sister.

Raeanne continued, “This is Isabelle, she’s my daughter.”

“And this is Zealand, my baby boy!” she said, hugging her son.

Despite the fact that Raeanne intended the video to clarify which of the children in her videos are hers and which are her siblings, many of the commenters were quick to criticize her son’s moniker.

“What will happen if you name your third child New Zealand?” one person wondered.

Another person asked, “Is Zealand a real name or a made-up name?”

A third person wrote, “Why did you name your son Zealand?”

“Why would you name a person zealand?” someone else wondered.

“Awwwh Zealand such a cute name ahh,” one person wrote.

Some speculate that Raeanne chose the name after the son of YouTubers The LaBrant Family, Zealand.

Raeanne revealed in other TikTok videos that her baby boy “wasn’t conceived in New Zealand.”

“His name is one of our favorites,” she added.

“And it’s every bit as lovely and ‘good’ as our daughter’s.”

“I liked the name Blakely or Zola,” she said in response to another question about what she would have named him if he had been a girl.

