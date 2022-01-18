A woman explains how she keeps her chips fresh with a (dollar)6 Amazon find that will ensure you never waste food again.

A woman explains how she keeps her chips fresh with a (dollar)6 Amazon find – and how it will prevent you from wasting food in the future.

Stale chips are no longer an option.

To prevent you from throwing away your stale snacks, a woman has shared her latest Amazon find.

Lindsay Roggenbuck promised her 781K Facebook fans that this tool would make them forget about their chip clips.

Roggenbuck demonstrated the two-in-one portable mini hot sealing tool step by step in the video.

She started by showing how to preheat the battery-powered tool by pressing and holding the button for 3 to 5 seconds.

She demonstrated how the bag was sealed by sliding the gadget along the edge of her mini chocolate chip bag.

Roggenbuck then demonstrated how the tool had a small blade on the opposite side.

To open the sealed bags, use the side with the blade.

She assured me that her discovery was “the coolest thing.”

The mini appliance was also praised by followers.

“I have it, and I love it,” one person stated.

“I’m always using mine.”

“My lettuce lasts a lot longer,” a second person commented.

Another kitchen expert shared how to vacuum pack meat with just a zip-seal freezer bag and a bowl of water, which is a great way to keep your food fresh.

“You get a bag full of meat or whatever you want, and you close it almost completely.”

Place the bag in the bowl of water once it is completely closed and watch it release all of the air.

Dixon rolled the bag to spread the meat while laying it on a tea towel after vacuum packing it.

It was ideal for returning to the freezer.

