A woman explains how she uses a coat hanger to keep her Christmas lights from becoming tangled in the loft.

A woman demonstrates how she uses a coat hanger to keep her Christmas lights from tangling in the loft.

Have you ever gone to put up your Christmas decorations only to discover that your fairy lights are tangled up?

Use this clever storage hack to keep the mess from ruining Christmas next year.

The time-saving tip, which was shared on Tiktok, only requires one coat hanger, which I am sure you have at least one at home.

“Christmas lights hack,” she captioned a video of herself performing the trick.

“They aren’t going to get tangled,” says the narrator.

“Depending on the length of the strings, you can use large or small hangers.”

She demonstrated how to wrap the long fairy lights around the hanger’s exterior.

When you get to the light’s plug end, tuck it into the middle of the hanger for safe storage.

This hack works with a variety of lights, including outdoor fairy lights and indoor LED light strips.

Putting baubles in old egg cartons is a great way to keep them safe.

It’s also a good idea to wrap other fragile items in newspaper or bubble wrap.

Ceramic or glass ornaments should also be kept out of reach of children.

