A woman explains how she vacuum packs her food in a quick and easy way that costs nothing but gives you a lot more freezer space.

Woman demonstrates how she vacuum packs her food quickly and easily – it costs nothing and gives you a lot more freezer space.

A WOMAN has revealed an ingenious way to vacuum-pack her food for free.

Stacey Dixon shared the clever hack on TikTok, which only requires a zip-seal freezer bag and a bowl of water.

“Today I learned this trick,” she began.

“You get a bag full of meat or whatever, and you almost close it.”

You put the bag in the bowl of water and watch it get all the air out before sealing it completely.

Stacey used a tea towel to roll out the meat after it was vacuum packed, creating a slim bag that was ideal for freezing.

“I learn more on TikTok than I ever learned in school,” one woman wrote.

“I swear to God, I’ll be damned.”

Someone else said, “I’ve been doing it wrong for 36 years,” while another added, “I’m 45 years old and never knew…”

“This app has taught me a lot.”

“I had no idea,” said another enthralled audience member.

Others had heard of the hack before, but expressed their gratitude for its utility.

“I love this trick,” someone else wrote, “and I also flatten my beef or any ground meat so it only takes 10 minutes to thaw and saves so much space in my freezer.”

Another suggestion was to put a straw in the open section of the bag before putting it in the water to keep any water from the bowl out.

“I’ll have to give it a shot the next time.”

“Thank you,” Stacey replied.

When it comes to food, you’ve been buttering your toast incorrectly; try it this way.

With only two ingredients, make a Nutella souffle.

Here’s how to make the perfect poached egg in less than 40 seconds.