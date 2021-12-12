A woman is enraged after a botched brow treatment leaves her looking like her brows were ‘drawn on with a Sharpie.’

IF YOU’VE EVER HAD YOUR EYEBROWS DONE, IT’S LIKELY THAT WHEN YOU LEFT THE SALON, YOU WERE SURPRISED AT HOW THEY LOOKS.

That fear, when you look in the mirror and your brows are ten shades darker than they were before, has happened to many of us before.

However, one woman was shocked when she left the salon with her brows tinted and discovered that they were so dark that they looked like they had been drawn on with a ‘Sharpie.’

“I just got my eyebrows threaded and tinted and please tell me why it looks like they drew on my face with Sharpies,” Sydney Woy said in a TikTok video revealing her dark brows.

“I hope my next breath is my last,” she joked.

The video has already received 5.9 million views after only two days on TikTok.

With 470.4k likes, 2,444 comments, and 6,142 shares, the video has gone viral.

Many TikTok users were taken aback by Sydney’s dark brows, and they expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“It appears they forgot to remove the tint,” one person observed.

“Whoever did this deserves a lifetime in federal prison bestie I’m so sorry,” another person added.

“Why did they tint sooo dark?????? OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

“They’re dark the first day because it’s fresh,” someone tried to reassure Sydney, but she replied, “Girl, I’ve been getting them tinted for 7 years, they’ve never looked this bad.”

Many people offered home-made remedies to lighten the tint, and Sydney responded by uploading a second video demonstrating one of them.

“I was told to mix baking soda and shampoo to try to get the dye off,” she explained, “but I want everyone to know that she already scrubbed my eyebrows with hand sanitizer for 15 minutes.”

“I’m going to have a nice chemical reaction on my face,” says the narrator.

Sydney then tries to fade the tint by rubbing it off her brows.

“Omg, this hurts so much,” she said.

“However, I think they look better…no, they don’t.”

Who am I kidding, they don’t seem any better.”

