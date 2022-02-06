A woman reveals a car mirror hack that can reveal if your man is cheating on you, and it takes only seconds to set up.

A woman reveals a car mirror hack that can reveal if your man is cheating on you, and it only takes seconds to set up.

ARE YOU WORRIED THAT YOUR MAN MAY BE CHEATING ON YOU BUT DON’T KNOW HOW TO DETERMINE?

One woman took to TikTok to share a quick and easy way to catch a cheater.

Aurie Louisse demonstrated the trick by lowering the passenger side visor mirror and opening it halfway on the social media site.

With the mirror still open, she closed the visor.

She captioned the video, “Old hack but effective,” with the caption, “How to know if he’s seeing someone lol (hashtag)hack.”

The trick is that if a woman gets into the passenger seat and checks her make-up in the visor mirror, she’ll most likely close it when she’s done, letting the person who set up the trap know when she checks the car.

The hack, however, divided viewers’ opinions, with many claiming that other people also use the mirrors.

“No. 1

Mirrors are used by both boys and girls.

It could have been used by his mother, sister, or someone else in his family 3.

It’s possible he used it 4.

Break up if you can’t trust him,” one person wrote.

“I’m a boy and I use the mirrors,” someone else added, “and it can also shift back closed while you’re driving.”

A third person added, “Until the car hits a speed bump and it fixes itself.”

Others advised that if you suspect your partner is cheating, you should trust your instincts rather than set up a trap.

“If your gut tells you something isn’t right, it’s probably right,” one user wrote.

Someone else inquired, “What happened to trust?”

“Or just talk to him if you’re having that much of a problem.”

There’s something wrong if you can’t just ask.”

