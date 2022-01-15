A woman reveals a five-minute hack for getting your hair to look like you used the £450 Dyson Airwrap.

A woman reveals a five-minute hack to make your hair look like you used the £450 Dyson Airwrap.

THE DYSON Airwrap SEEMS TO BE THE THING OF THE MOMENT.

However, many of us are still using our ten-year-old straighteners or curling tongs that are about to explode due to its hefty £450 price tag.

But have no fear: hairstylist Yasmina has a quick and easy hack that will make your hair look as good as if you used the Dyson.

You also don’t need to be a hairstylist or spend money on a new styling tool.

You can try this hack as long as you have a hairdryer.

What’s more, it won’t set you back a penny…

‘Easy 5 minute Hair Hack!’ Yasmina captioned the video on her TikTok account ‘yazblends.’

Yasmina shows us how to do an easy at-home blow dry in the video.

“Walking you through my flippy blowdry look,” she explained.

“Divide your hair into two sections and twist away from your face.”

“Make sure your dryer is set to hot.

After that, set it aside for 1-2 minutes.

“The results are as follows.

“How simple was that?”

We see the finished result of the simple hack at the end of the video, and the hair looks stunning.

The hair has been perfectly blow dried after what appears to be an hour of work.

It’s extremely voluminous, with lovely curly ends.

Yasmina’s video has been viewed over 7.2 million times.

There are 637.2k likes, 2,843 comments, and 14.9k shares on the post.

Yasmina’s hack wowed a lot of beauty fans, and the comments section was flooded with positive feedback.

“Wow, that looks like the Dyson Air wrap but doesn’t cost (dollar)600,” one person commented.

“Oh, this is good,” said another.

“SMARTEST hair styling tip I’ve seen since Tik Tok began,” a third person said.

Many TikTok users were shocked that they hadn’t tried this hack sooner, with one saying, “I’ve been wasting so much time curling with a round brush.”

There were also those who revealed they had previously used this method and were very impressed, such as one who said, “I used to do my hair like this for years and I promise it lasts.”

