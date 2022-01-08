A woman reveals a surprising cleaning hack that uses WINE to make vinegar – as well as a slew of other eco-friendly tips.

A WOMAN who has become a TikTok sensation as a result of her environmentally conscious lifestyle has shared her top money-saving and environmental tips, including turning leftover wine into vinegar.

Since 2014, when doctors advised Kathryn Kellog of Maine to limit her exposure to endocrine disruptors, which are chemicals found in everyday items, she has been a zero waste warrior.

The 30-year-old has spent the last seven years avoiding products like mouthwash, fabric softener, and toothpaste, which she shares with her audio engineer husband.

She also no longer uses tampons, makes her own dry shampoo, and uses a homemade coffee granule body scrub instead of store-bought shower gel.

With climate change at the forefront of people’s minds in 2022 – and many people trying veganism in January – Kathryn has shared some of her money-saving and environmental tips.

“It may surprise you, but I didn’t start going zero waste because I cared about the environment,” the writer told Jam Press.

“These changes, along with switching out disposable products for reusable ones, were made out of financial necessity and for health reasons.”

“For example, I saved a lot of money by switching from paper towels to cloth towels!”

“When I moved to California, it dawned on me that the changes I was making for my personal health were not only better for me, but also for the planet.”

Kathryn claims her acne, mood swings, and hormonal balance have improved since ditching single-use products in favor of DIY beauty and cleaning items.

Kathryn shares eco-friendly tips with her 235,900 TikTok followers in the hopes of persuading others to join her cause.

In one video, she demonstrates how to make dry shampoo using cornstarch and cocoa powder, which she keeps in an old salt and pepper shaker.

Kathryn reuses lemons in another video, which has been viewed 151,000 times, to make a kitchen cleaner by soaking the fruit in apple cider vinegar for a week.

She also explains why scraps like potato peels should not be thrown away, but rather baked into crunchy snacks.

Banana stems and peels can also be used to make a cake.

Kathryn believes that anyone can develop environmentally friendly habits, and that they are easier to begin than you might think – and that you don’t have to give up meat entirely.

Begin with small goals and work your way up to bigger ones.

“Living a zero-waste lifestyle has allowed me to save a lot of money, streamline my time, and be a happier person,” she said.

