A woman reveals her (dollar)4 hack for repairing her ripped jeans so she doesn’t have to buy new ones after ripping them on her thighs.

A woman reveals her (dollar)4 hack for repairing her jeans after they rip on her thighs, preventing her from having to buy new ones.

After years of wearing your favorite pair of jeans, many people can relate to the exasperating feeling of ripping them between their thighs.

Fortunately for you, a woman shared the perfect solution on social media, and it doesn’t involve purchasing a new pair of shoes.

In the video, Livingplanetfriendly, the creator of the life hack, explains how she saves her favorite pair of jeans.

She showed a large tear while wearing the pants, which has gradually grown larger due to frequent use.

She showed how a hole was already developing on the other leg of her pants after she removed them.

Rather than tossing the pair, she revealed her secret: iron-on denim patches.

“The instructions were extremely simple to follow,” she said.

And I thought the outcomes were fantastic.

“I can’t believe how many pairs of jeans I got rid of before I found out about this trick.”

She also revealed the variety of denim colors available when she showed off the patch she used.

She trimmed the patch on the inside after ironing it on so it wouldn’t irritate her skin.

“I also used wax paper to ensure the glue didn’t stick to other parts of the jeans,” she added.

Her blue jeans were restored to their former glory.

“The results were great,” she assured at the end of her video.

The majority of the comments on her post expressed surprise that a solution to this common problem had been discovered.

“I can’t believe how good and seamless it looks,” one user commented.

Oh, my goodness!”

“Let’s have a moment of silence for all my favorite jeans that I’ve lost,” said a second.

A third said, “I used to just duct tape the hole shut from the inside.”

And, after a stylist revealed a couple of tricks to shrink your jeans at home, you can save even more money.

Boil your jeans instead of paying a tailor.

That’s correct.

In order to make your jeans fit better, the fashion expert suggested boiling them for about 20 minutes.

They will shrink even more if you put them in a hot dryer.

It was also thought that the method had worked.

