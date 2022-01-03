A woman reveals how she gets rid of roaches in her apartment using a simple, organic, and inexpensive method.

Woman reveals how she gets rid of roaches in her apartment using a simple, organic, and inexpensive method.

Nobody wants to deal with pests.

And, while people can simply spray bug repellant all over the place, this can be dangerous if children or pets are present.

You can use peppermint oil to deal with pests and even prevent them if you want to go for a more natural approach.

You can put peppermint oil down drains, near doors, in the kitchen, and anywhere else roaches might enter the house, as this TikTok user did.

You can also use peppermint tea bags in your cabinets and an essential oil diffuser in the rooms.

Although it is unknown why they dislike peppermint’s taste and smell, it is possible that it is poisonous to them.

Catnip oil, rosemary oil, bay leaves, and even coffee grounds are all known to repel these pests.

However, you should never kill pests in your home by stepping on them, regardless of how you decide to get rid of them.

A TikTok user, in response to a video of a woman stomping on a roach with a shoe, quickly pointed out that this method is ineffective for removing bugs from your home.

Roaches typically “give birth” to their eggs when they are about to die.

When you smash the roach, however, the force of the hit spreads the eggs, and you may even carry them in the object with which you killed it.

“Rather than hitting them with your shoe, do this,” she said in the video.

“Grab whatever dish soap you have on hand and suffocate the motherf**ker to death.”

“You can also mix the soap with water, but the eggs will not spread and you will not get any more roaches this way.”

