A woman reveals the shocking measures she employs to keep herself safe in a hotel, claiming that every girl should be aware of them.

A WOMAN has revealed the lengths to which she goes to keep herself safe when checking into hotels.

Stockingsgirl, a TikTok user, posted a video of all the precautions she takes when entering a hotel room.

Amy uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has received over 24 million views.

“Girls go to the hotel first…” she captioned the video.

To begin, she locks her hotel room door and uses a portable door lock to ensure that no one can enter the room, regardless of whether or not they have a door card.

As an added precaution, she places a teacup over the door handle so that if anyone tries to open it, the cup will fall and wake her up. The noise may also deter potential intruders.

To use an infrared detector, Amy closes the curtain and turns off all of the lights.

She uses the device to scan the room; an infrared detector can detect hidden cameras, and she makes sure to check everything, including the shower, vents, and plug sockets.

Amy also double-checks the mirrors to ensure that they aren’t made of two-way glass.

Two-way glass mirrors can allow someone to see into your room; the fingernail test is a simple way to see if this is the case.

Amy does this by placing her fingertip on the mirror; if there is a gap between your finger and the reflection, the mirror is most likely a standard one.

However, if there is no gap and your finger appears to be directly touching the one in the mirror, it may be two-way glass.

Amy’s safety tips were well received by women on TikTok, and some users even suggested their own safety tips.

“Actually, before even locking the door, you should hold it open with something and check behind and under everything first,” one user suggested.

While users appreciated the advice, they were disappointed by the lengths to which women feel compelled to take safety precautions.

“Notice how everyone is giving her MORE advice,” one woman observed.

Why has the world become so dangerous for women that we can’t even enjoy a hotel stay?”

Another woman responded, “It’s sad that we have to do this just to sleep in a hotel.”

