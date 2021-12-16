A woman reveals the shocking reason why her mother’s washing machine stopped working – and it’ll make your skin itch.

A woman reveals the shocking reason her mother’s washing machine stopped working – and it will make your skin itch.

People say they’d move out if it happened to them, after a woman revealed the terrifying reason her mother’s dishwasher stopped working.

Trinity posted a video to her Instagram account showing her boyfriend figuring out why her mother’s dishwasher wasn’t working.

The back of the dishwasher is peeled away in the video, and Trinity and her boyfriend immediately notice a rat inside.

They notice three more rats running around inside the dishwasher as they pull the back of the machine out further.

The video received 2.8 million views, and viewers were shocked by what they saw.

“No way.

One viewer advised, “Throw the whole house away,” while another agreed, “I would actually drop dead right there and then if I saw this.”

“I’ve never wanted to puke or cry more,” said a third.

Many viewers were perplexed as to how rats could survive inside a dishwasher.

“What?!?! How did they get there?!?!?” one commenter wondered, while another added, “How has this happened? Now I’m a nervous wreck.”

Some commenters found the situation amusing.

“Wait, you guys didn’t know that the way dishwashers work is that the rats come in and eat the food off the dishes, then clean them?” one viewer joked.

Another person commented, “It looks like they’re mechanics!”

