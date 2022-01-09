A woman shares a simple hack for repairing a broken nail… and it’s all thanks to a 1p kitchen purchase.

A WOMAN has shared a simple way to fix a broken nail that only requires a teabag.

Dena, who is known for her long nails, took to TikTok to explain what she does if one of them breaks.

“I was weightlifting at the gym and broke one of my nails,” Dena explained. “I’m going to show you guys how to fix it with the teabag method.”

A teabag, some nail glue, tweezers, and a nail file are all you’ll need to try out the hack yourself.

“I begin by filing the sides, then work gently on the surface, only where the breaks are,” she explained.

“Then I use some nail glue to cover those areas and let it dry.”

She files over the areas where the glue has dried before applying a second coat of nail glue.

She cuts a rectangle out of the teabag with scissors.

“I use tweezers to apply it over the wet nail glue and push it down,” she continued.

“Then I like to squeeze some glue out and push the teabag down as I go.”

She files it down until it’s completely smooth after the glue has fully dried.

She finishes by wiping away the excess with rubbing alcohol, and the nail is now completely fixed.

If you don’t have a spare teabag, you can use toilet paper or kitchen roll instead.

Someone commented on Dena’s video, “I do this, but with paper towels.”

“Check to see if it’s double-ply.”

Take a teeny-tiny bit of it.

Remove the first ply, cut into the desired shape, and glue.”

“I love it it’s like a little nail bandage lol,” one person said of Dena’s hack.

“Where have you been all my life… my nails finally grew long and nice and i had to cut them all shorter because a few broke,” said another woman.

