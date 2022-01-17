A woman shares a simple trick for removing stuck jar lids that only takes seconds.

A woman demonstrates a simple method for removing stuck jar lids in seconds.

There are few things more aggravating than exerting all of your strength to remove a jar lid only to find it stubbornly stuck to the jar.

However, one woman has devised a brilliant solution that takes only seconds to implement.

“If you can’t get into a jar, take a knife,” Sammy said in a video she posted on TikTok.

She then pierces the jar’s lid with the point of a sharp knife, allowing air to escape.

She continued, “Can you hear that? That’s the air squeezing out of it.”

Sammy was able to remove the lid easily and with little to no force once the air had been let out.

“Just in case you didn’t know,” she captioned the video, “it’s pressurized, so once the pressure has gone, it will open easier.”

Someone commented on the video, “Nooooo way!!!! This is amazing, thank you!!!”

Others took advantage of the opportunity to share their own methods for removing stubborn jar lids.

“Or put it upside down in hot water for 1 minute and open it with a cloth because it will be hot,” another person suggested.

“That’s a good idea,” Sammy said in response.

Someone else wrote, “The easiest way is to turn the jar on its side and tap around the top on the counter top, it works every time, try it.”

