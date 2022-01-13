A woman claims that £20 hair straighteners are BETTER than GHDs and last longer.

A Tiktok user named Dawsxcvii revealed her secret to having super shiny, perfectly styled hair, and it’s super cheap.

In a viral video, she straightened her hair and revealed the type of straighteners she was using.

“After using my £25 and 7-year-old straighteners once,” she said, “all my friends buy these when they get GHDs.”

“No straightener will ever compare to your hair’s silkiness.”

On Amazon, you can get the S3500 Ceramic Straighteners for even less than Dawsxcvii claims.

When compared to the GHD Original Ceramic Straighteners, they’re only £20.36 and have excellent reviews, saving you £65.

The video received 159,000 views, with commenters confirming Dawsxcvii’s assessment.

“Remington straighteners are so good, I love them so much,” one viewer wrote, while another exclaimed, “Oh my god, FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT!!!”

“I knew it was going to be a Remington Straightener because I’ve had the same one since I was 12 and it’s still going strong,” a third wrote.

“MATEEE, I have the most frizzy curly hair you’ve ever seen, and these straighteners are NO JOKE!” exclaimed a fourth.

After reading the positive reviews, others were eager to purchase the hair straighteners.

One commenter said, “I’m going to buy these because my GHDs haven’t been doing the job properly lately.”

Another said, “I just ordered on Amazon.”

