A woman was slammed as ‘disrespectful’ after attending a wedding in a full-fledged mermaid bridal gown.

A WEDDING GUEST has been dubbed “disrespectful” after a video of her wearing a full-fledged mermaid bridal gown to someone’s special day went viral.

The poster, who is also engaged, was clearly offended by the attire and asked what they would do if a guest showed up at their wedding wearing a white gown.

The poster of the TikTok video confirmed that the dress in question was white and revealed that the woman’s daughter was also dressed in white.

Fellow TikTokers were taken aback by the fact that someone had the audacity to show up to someone else’s wedding reception wearing an obvious wedding gown.

One person said, “I would have probably ‘accidentally’ spilled some (a lot) red wine on it to change the color.”

Another user stated, “I’d have to let it go because if I hyperfocused on it, it would ruin my night and end with me punching her!”

Several other users stated that they mistook the woman in the mermaid gown for the bride until the poster clarified that she was merely a guest.

Another TikToker said she would have asked the guest to leave the wedding, and the woman who shared the video agreed.

She also stated that she and her family mistook another wedding for the one they were attending until they realized the mermaid gown was being worn by a guest at the wedding they were attending.

The poster did not state whether there was any drama as a result of the woman’s choice of attire, but it appears that she stayed and danced the night away.

The woman’s motivation for wearing a bridal gown to a wedding she wasn’t invited to is unknown, but she isn’t the first to do so.

A woman previously revealed in an anonymous Reddit post that her mother-in-law wore her own wedding gown to her and her husband’s wedding because she was upset that her original dress choice had been rejected.

“She’d married a year and a half before us,” the bride wrote, “so it wasn’t like she pulled some 80s wedding dress out of a box.”

“This was really lovely, and it stood out at our relatively simple wedding because it was cream rather than white.”

“I was in a great deal of distress.”